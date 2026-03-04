Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Select Medical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Up 8.3%

SEM opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 49.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Select Medical by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Select Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.