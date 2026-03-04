Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

KBDC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 155,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.23. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($25.53) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.48 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson BDC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBDC. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 205.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 70.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

