Citius Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Citius Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 913,552 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 29th total of 1,213,142 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Oncology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,582,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Citius Oncology by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 87,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Oncology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 52,875 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Citius Oncology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Citius Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTOR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 432,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,934. Citius Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $95.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million.

About Citius Oncology

Citius Oncology, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company was founded on March 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

