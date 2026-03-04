WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,976 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 29th total of 12,019 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

DGRS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. 4,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $376.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $40.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

