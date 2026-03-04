Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Drops By 20.0%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,355 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 29th total of 31,693 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CLWT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 3,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It sells analytical instruments, such as spectrophotometers, colorimeters, chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general-purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment.

