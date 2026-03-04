Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at €14.73, but opened at €16.13. Stevanato Group shares last traded at €16.79, with a volume of 237,943 shares trading hands.

Key Stories Impacting Stevanato Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Stevanato Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported FY?2025 revenue up 7% (9% at constant currency) with record revenue from high?value solutions and expanded margins — supports longer?term growth narrative for pharma packaging/delivery exposure. Business Wire

Reported FY?2025 revenue up 7% (9% at constant currency) with record revenue from high?value solutions and expanded margins — supports longer?term growth narrative for pharma packaging/delivery exposure. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: multiple outlets say the stock surged after quarter — investors appear encouraged by the beat/metrics and growth mix. Investing.com: Surge on Q4 beat

Market reaction: multiple outlets say the stock surged after quarter — investors appear encouraged by the beat/metrics and growth mix. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings detail is mixed across reports: some outlets (Zacks) cite a modest EPS beat (reported $0.21 vs $0.20 est.), while other sources show different euro?based EPS figures — check the company materials for GAAP vs FX/cc differences and one?offs. Zacks

Earnings detail is mixed across reports: some outlets (Zacks) cite a modest EPS beat (reported $0.21 vs $0.20 est.), while other sources show different euro?based EPS figures — check the company materials for GAAP vs FX/cc differences and one?offs. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue growth in Q4 was modestly positive (reported up ~5% year?over?year, ~7% CC), showing steady demand but not accelerating materially — supports the recovery story but limits upside surprise potential. Business Wire

Revenue growth in Q4 was modestly positive (reported up ~5% year?over?year, ~7% CC), showing steady demand but not accelerating materially — supports the recovery story but limits upside surprise potential. Negative Sentiment: Company?reported EPS in euro terms missed one consensus read (€0.17 vs €0.20), which could signal currency/translation effects or different accounting views and adds short?term uncertainty. MarketBeat

Company?reported EPS in euro terms missed one consensus read (€0.17 vs €0.20), which could signal currency/translation effects or different accounting views and adds short?term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance was set at €0.690–0.730, with the top end roughly in line with consensus but not above it — modestly constraining upside if investors were looking for a more bullish outlook. MarketBeat: Guidance Summary

FY?2026 EPS guidance was set at €0.690–0.730, with the top end roughly in line with consensus but not above it — modestly constraining upside if investors were looking for a more bullish outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage notes a strategic shift toward high?value products that should lift margins long term, but warns the near?term results represent an “earnings test” — raises caution on execution and timing. Investing.com: Analyst Note

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 price objective on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 8.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported €0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.20 by (€0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Stevanato Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.730 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

