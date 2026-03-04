UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $18.40 to $17.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NU. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of NU traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,146,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,717,625. NU has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NU by 14,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in NU by 5,448.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

