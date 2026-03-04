Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 10.200-11.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Abercrombie & Fitch’s conference call:

ANF stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,361. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.17. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $128.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $10,168,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,303 shares in the company, valued at $59,640,504.59. This trade represents a 14.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,661,358 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

