Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 10.200-11.000 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Abercrombie & Fitch’s conference call:
- The company reported a record fiscal 2025 with net sales of $5.27 billion, strong double-digit operating margins, company?reported EPS of $10.46, and $619 million in operating cash flow that funded $450 million of share repurchases (about 11% of shares).
- Brand and channel momentum is broad—Hollister delivered another year of strength (about 15% growth and 11 consecutive quarters of sales growth), digital accounted for 44% of company sales, and the company was a net store opener for the fourth straight year.
- 2026 guidance calls for net sales growth of 3%–5%, operating margin of 12%–12.5%, EPS of $10.20–$11.00, continued ~$450M share?repurchase target, and investments in stores, digital, new categories (kids/baby), a new merchandising ERP and AI to drive speed and efficiency.
- Management expects meaningful tariff pressure in 2026, assuming the announced 15% tariffs remain in effect, with an incremental tariff cost of roughly $40 million (about 70 bps of margin) and no tariff refunds assumed.
- Execution risk from the new ERP go?live this month—management expects a ~two?week operational disruption that will limit receipts, create a ~1–2 point Q1 sales headwind and impose over 100 bps of unfavorable operating margin impact in Q1 (plus implementation costs).
ANF stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,361. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.17. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38.
Here are the key news stories impacting Abercrombie & Fitch this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and record sales — ANF reported Q4 EPS of $3.68 (vs. $3.56 consensus) and record Q4 net sales of ~$1.67B; full-year net sales were a record ~$5.27B. Strong topline and an EPS beat are driving the immediate positive reaction. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases and capital allocation — Management repurchased $450M (5.4M shares, ~11% of shares outstanding) in FY2025 and plans at least $100M in Q1 and ~ $450M for the year, supporting EPS even with modest sales growth. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Record Q4 and Full Year Net Sales for 2025
- Positive Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance slightly above consensus — Management guided FY EPS to $10.20–$11.00 versus a consensus ~ $10.07, which supports a positive longer?term earnings view. Abercrombie & Fitch forecasts annual profit above expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Sales mix and brand divergence — Hollister delivered strong growth (record +15% full year) while Abercrombie brand was slightly down; this suggests company-level growth but heterogeneous brand performance that investors should monitor. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 guidance misses Street — Management guided Q1 EPS to $1.20–$1.30 vs. consensus ~ $1.41, and Q1 revenue guidance was below expectations; that weakness is a near-term headwind for the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Negative Sentiment: Margin and profitability pressure — Operating income and operating margin both declined year?over?year (full?year operating margin ~13.3% vs. 15.0% prior year); adjusted EPS also slipped on a non?GAAP basis, which could cap multiple expansion. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Record Q4 and Full Year Net Sales for 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff and cost risk — Outlook includes an assumed 15% U.S. import tariff that the company models as a ~290bps drag on Q1 and ~70bps on full?year sales, creating execution and margin risk if mitigation fails. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed institutional flows — Recent disclosures show significant insider sales and a mix of institutional buying/selling; heavy insider exits can weigh on sentiment. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Record Q4 and Full Year Net Sales for 2025
In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $10,168,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,303 shares in the company, valued at $59,640,504.59. This trade represents a 14.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,661,358 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.
The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.
