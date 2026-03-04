Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Coverage Initiated at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Stock analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 88,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,674. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.08 and a beta of 1.13. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 11.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEP, the partnership focuses on generating clean electricity from a diversified mix of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy storage facilities. As part of the Brookfield Asset Management group, Brookfield Renewable leverages a long-term, asset-backed approach to investing in sustainable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company’s platform encompasses approximately 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity across four continents.

