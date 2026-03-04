Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,352. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 37.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 274,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Key Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.