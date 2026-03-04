Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Whitestone REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Shares of WSR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitestone REIT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

