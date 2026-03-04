Michael Ryan Kirkham Sells 986 Shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 986 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $32,015.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,903.83. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PEBO remained flat at $32.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $119.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

PEBO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $35.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 422.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 349,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 282,960 shares during the period. Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,318,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 158,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

