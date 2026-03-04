e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 168.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 176.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 221.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

ELF opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

