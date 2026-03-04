Griffith & Werner Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in American Express Company $AXP

Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. American Express accounts for 1.0% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $428,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Insider Transactions at American Express

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. This represents a 75.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $393.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $307.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.