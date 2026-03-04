Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2,662.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,740 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $21,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $211,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,747.02. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 22.10%.The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.