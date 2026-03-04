UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.61% of UMB Financial worth $144,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in UMB Financial by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $93,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,296,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,461,000 after buying an additional 313,414 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,484,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $21,778,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total transaction of $1,956,368.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,506,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,682,258. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.83 per share, with a total value of $28,122.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,526.03. This represents a 0.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $4,218,998. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised UMB Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.1%

UMB Financial stock opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.