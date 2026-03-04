Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.06% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $151,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of VFLO stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.1502 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

