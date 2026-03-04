Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 454,700 Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 454,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,501,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.11% of Smith & Nephew SNATS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNN. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 1,222.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 111.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Smith & Nephew SNATS Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of SNN opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Smith & Nephew SNATS
Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.
In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.
