Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,580 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 33.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 606,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,727,000 after buying an additional 151,351 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 123.2% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,870 shares in the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.7% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:HDB opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

