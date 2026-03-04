Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,100 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $640.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $537.00 to $487.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.94.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $391.42 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.98 and a 200 day moving average of $469.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.65, a P/E/G ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at $86,571,169.62. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike reported Q4 results that beat consensus (?$1.31B revenue, $1.12 EPS), disclosed ARR topping ~$5.25B and highlighted a record net new ARR — news that underpins upside to subscription growth and recurring revenue. BusinessWire: Q4 & FY26 Results

CrowdStrike reported Q4 results that beat consensus (?$1.31B revenue, $1.12 EPS), disclosed ARR topping ~$5.25B and highlighted a record net new ARR — news that underpins upside to subscription growth and recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike issued very strong forward guidance: Q1 FY27 EPS guide ~1.06–1.07 vs. consensus ~0.68, and FY27 EPS ~4.78–4.90 vs. consensus ~3.26 — a material beat on outlook that supports margin and cash?flow upside. (Guidance included in the company release above.) BusinessWire: Guidance

CrowdStrike issued very strong forward guidance: Q1 FY27 EPS guide ~1.06–1.07 vs. consensus ~0.68, and FY27 EPS ~4.78–4.90 vs. consensus ~3.26 — a material beat on outlook that supports margin and cash?flow upside. (Guidance included in the company release above.) Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated coverage / upgraded CrowdStrike to an overweight / strong?buy with a ~$450 price target, signaling institutional confidence that the company can navigate AI?era security demand and recover from the recent AI?related sell?off. Seeking Alpha: Wells Fargo Coverage

Wells Fargo initiated coverage / upgraded CrowdStrike to an overweight / strong?buy with a ~$450 price target, signaling institutional confidence that the company can navigate AI?era security demand and recover from the recent AI?related sell?off. Neutral Sentiment: Some buy?side analysts reiterated bullish stances (e.g., TD Cowen kept a Buy / $480 target), reflecting confidence in product road?map and Falcon adoption but not changing near?term narrative materially. TipRanks: TD Cowen Note

Some buy?side analysts reiterated bullish stances (e.g., TD Cowen kept a Buy / $480 target), reflecting confidence in product road?map and Falcon adoption but not changing near?term narrative materially. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG adjusted its price target (to $499) while keeping a buy stance, showing some divergence across brokerages on upside magnitude even as they acknowledge strong execution. AmericanBankingNews: BTIG PT

BTIG adjusted its price target (to $499) while keeping a buy stance, showing some divergence across brokerages on upside magnitude even as they acknowledge strong execution. Negative Sentiment: Several firms flagged valuation as a concern and left or moved to Hold/neutral (e.g., Bernstein maintained a Hold citing rich multiples; Robert W. Baird cut its target to $450 and kept a neutral view) — that pressurizes upside despite strong numbers. TipRanks: Bernstein Hold AmericanBankingNews: Baird PT Cut

Several firms flagged valuation as a concern and left or moved to Hold/neutral (e.g., Bernstein maintained a Hold citing rich multiples; Robert W. Baird cut its target to $450 and kept a neutral view) — that pressurizes upside despite strong numbers. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution from heavy insider selling disclosures and some third?party data feeds that reported conflicting metrics (an outlier QuiverQuant piece showing a large EPS discrepancy) add near?term noise and can amplify volatility. QuiverQuant: Data/Reporting Note

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

