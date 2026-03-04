Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 16.40% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $271,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 52,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ USTB opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.