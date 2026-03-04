Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $252.93 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,669 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.68% of Zebra Technologies worth $252,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,705,000 after purchasing an additional 945,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after buying an additional 724,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $166,750,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 469.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 401,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,911,000 after buying an additional 331,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 119.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,498,000 after buying an additional 241,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price target on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $225.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.22 and a 200-day moving average of $271.22. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

