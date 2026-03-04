Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,194 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $683.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97. The company has a market cap of $751.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

