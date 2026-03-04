Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 450,070 Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000. Americold Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 182,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 176,581 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 70.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 220,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,914.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 454,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 442,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.68). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.The company had revenue of $658.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -230.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $14.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

