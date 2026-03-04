FY2029 Earnings Forecast for WVE Issued By HC Wainwright

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2029 EPS estimates for WAVE Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WAVE Life Sciences’ FY2030 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 478.35% and a negative return on equity of 140.75%. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WVE. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WAVE Life Sciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WAVE Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. WAVE Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -1.77.

In other news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $43,416.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 408,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,908.70. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 1,470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,245,691 shares in the company, valued at $346,668,129. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 948,375 shares of company stock valued at $14,112,151. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSK plc bought a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,177,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 15,016,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,607,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,407,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,927,000 after buying an additional 3,362,880 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $125,168,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,657,000 after acquiring an additional 993,827 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

