Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) CEO Joe Mastrangelo Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,463,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,549.50. The trade was a 4.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.26.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises News Summary

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOSE. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 192.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 85,371 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 22.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,034,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 189,039 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,015,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $1,639,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

