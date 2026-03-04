General Motors Company (GM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 19th

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a 20.0% increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

General Motors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. General Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Motors to earn $11.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

General Motors Stock Down 0.8%

GM stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.52.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

