Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Sells 20,366 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $147.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.25. The stock has a market cap of $352.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

