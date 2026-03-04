Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 216.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,050,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,545,000 after buying an additional 6,870,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,164,325,000 after buying an additional 1,088,544 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,256,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,424,000 after buying an additional 988,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,141,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $143.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 113.80%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

