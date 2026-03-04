William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 840.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.99 and its 200 day moving average is $198.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62 and a beta of 0.66.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,490. This trade represents a 38.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,271 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $455,812.41. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,429 shares of company stock worth $32,409,329. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.40.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

