US Bancorp DE Has $3.18 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,844 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently -950.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,298.85. The trade was a 66.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 126,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $3,113,460.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,159.22. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,537 shares of company stock worth $14,255,864. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

