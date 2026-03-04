Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 5.3%

SANA stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SANA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 673.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $39,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company’s core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

