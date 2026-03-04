Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.73), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.44 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 55.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 212.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Uniti closed its transformative merger with Windstream, established a scaled national wholesale fiber footprint, installed a new insurgent leadership team, reignited builds, and materially lowered its cost of capital via landmark ABS and debt transactions.

Uniti closed its transformative merger with Windstream, established a scaled national wholesale fiber footprint, installed a new insurgent leadership team, reignited builds, and materially lowered its cost of capital via landmark ABS and debt transactions. Kinetic showed strong operational momentum (Q4: 38,000 consumer fiber gross adds, 28,000 net adds, 535k fiber subs), reduced churn, and is targeting 450,000–500,000 new homes built in 2026 with ~675k–700k consumer fiber subs by year-end.

Kinetic showed strong operational momentum (Q4: 38,000 consumer fiber gross adds, 28,000 net adds, 535k fiber subs), reduced churn, and is targeting new homes built in 2026 with ~675k–700k consumer fiber subs by year-end. Fiber Infrastructure reported record hyperscaler bookings, plans ~6,000 new route miles over three years, expects nearly $1 billion of cumulative non?recurring cash revenue through 2028 (plus growing recurring lease-up revenue) and projects a 2–4x total return on capital over time.

Fiber Infrastructure reported record hyperscaler bookings, plans ~6,000 new route miles over three years, expects nearly of cumulative non?recurring cash revenue through 2028 (plus growing recurring lease-up revenue) and projects a total return on capital over time. Consolidated pro forma revenue was down ~5% YoY due to legacy copper/TDM declines, and 2026 is a heavy investment year with roughly $1.4 billion net CapEx and lumpy sales-type lease revenue recognition (concentrated in Q1 and Q4), which could cause uneven near-term results.

Consolidated pro forma revenue was down ~5% YoY due to legacy copper/TDM declines, and 2026 is a heavy investment year with roughly net CapEx and lumpy sales-type lease revenue recognition (concentrated in Q1 and Q4), which could cause uneven near-term results. Management has improved financing metrics (blended debt yield down ~560 bps to ~6.9%), closed an inaugural Kinetic ABS and a $1B unsecured add-on, and believes it can opportunistically monetize $500M–$1B of non?core assets to further optimize the balance sheet.

Uniti Group stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. Uniti Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,656,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,044 shares in the last quarter. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 452,149 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 72,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

Uniti Group Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and acquires communications infrastructure assets across the United States. Established in September 2015 through a spin-off from Windstream Holdings, Uniti Group focuses on leasing fiber, small cell networks, cell towers and related infrastructure to service providers, wireless carriers and other enterprises requiring high-capacity connectivity. The company’s assets are designed to support the growing data demands of residential, business and governmental customers, with an emphasis on long-term contractual lease arrangements.

Uniti’s portfolio encompasses an extensive fiber network that spans metropolitan and rural markets, as well as a portfolio of wireless towers and small cell nodes that facilitate mobile network densification and help carriers deploy 5G services.

