AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $252.25, but opened at $284.24. AeroVironment shares last traded at $300.7310, with a volume of 1,141,004 shares.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,014.48. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total transaction of $377,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,258,997.62. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,589 shares of company stock worth $1,428,910 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

