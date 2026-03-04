Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,714 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 29th total of 35,284 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,108 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 82,108 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.0542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSE American: NBH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax?exempt income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. Managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC, the fund focuses on high?quality state and local government obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential?purpose debt issued by U.S. municipalities and related entities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes broad geographic diversification across the United States, targeting sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities.

