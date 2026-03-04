Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.9050, with a volume of 1113035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 50,570 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $209,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 807,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,565.05. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 154,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $681,331.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,186.29. This trade represents a 60.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,079,910 shares of company stock worth $5,144,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $112,681,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,776,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331,510 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

