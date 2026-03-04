EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,897 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,125. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.85.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE EOG opened at $128.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $131.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and retained bullish ratings, signaling analyst conviction and supplying near-term upside: Jefferies raised its PT to $146 (buy). Jefferies price target raise

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and retained bullish ratings, signaling analyst conviction and supplying near-term upside: Jefferies raised its PT to $146 (buy). Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its PT to $149 and kept a buy rating, implying ~16% upside from the quoted reference price — a clear vote of confidence that likely supports the stock’s advance. UBS price target raise

UBS raised its PT to $149 and kept a buy rating, implying ~16% upside from the quoted reference price — a clear vote of confidence that likely supports the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: BMO raised its PT to $140 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the upward pressure from the dealer community. BMO price target raise

BMO raised its PT to $140 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the upward pressure from the dealer community. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and momentum: EOG reported an EPS beat in its most recent quarter (EPS $2.27 vs. $2.20 est.) and has shown strong short-term share momentum (double-digit 1? and 3?month returns), supporting analyst bullishness and investor interest.

Company fundamentals and momentum: EOG reported an EPS beat in its most recent quarter (EPS $2.27 vs. $2.20 est.) and has shown strong short-term share momentum (double-digit 1? and 3?month returns), supporting analyst bullishness and investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks moved EOG from “strong sell” to “hold” — an improvement in sentiment but still a cautious stance that offers limited incremental lift compared with outright buy ratings. Zacks upgrade

Zacks moved EOG from “strong sell” to “hold” — an improvement in sentiment but still a cautious stance that offers limited incremental lift compared with outright buy ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / industry commentary and events are driving attention: EOG presented at the Raymond James conference (transcript available) and independent write-ups are re-assessing valuation after recent share gains. These items keep the stock on investors’ radar without being binary catalysts. Raymond James conference transcript Valuation reassessment

Analyst / industry commentary and events are driving attention: EOG presented at the Raymond James conference (transcript available) and independent write-ups are re-assessing valuation after recent share gains. These items keep the stock on investors’ radar without being binary catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Sector peer results (e.g., Venture Global’s Q4) are mixed — earnings beats but revenue misses — which can influence sentiment for energy names broadly but do not directly change EOG’s near-term fundamentals. Venture Global Q4 results

Sector peer results (e.g., Venture Global’s Q4) are mixed — earnings beats but revenue misses — which can influence sentiment for energy names broadly but do not directly change EOG’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Notes that EOG has underperformed the Dow over the past year are keeping some investors cautious; relative underperformance can limit momentum and invite profit-taking even amid fresh upgrades. Is EOG underperforming the Dow? BarChart coverage

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

