Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Strong-Buy

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research cut CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stephens set a $465.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.43.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $391.42 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total transaction of $3,272,604.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,521,693.14. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike’s CEO said demand for the Falcon platform is “elevated” in the AI era and management gave an upbeat earnings outlook, signaling confidence in subscription growth and enterprise spending on cybersecurity. Read More.

CrowdStrike’s CEO said demand for the Falcon platform is “elevated” in the AI era and management gave an upbeat earnings outlook, signaling confidence in subscription growth and enterprise spending on cybersecurity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4/FY26 results showed continued top-line strength: revenue roughly $1.31B (+~23% YoY) and management highlighted record milestones (ending ARR ~$5.25B and ~$1.01B net new ARR). The company reported adjusted EPS that topped consensus by a small margin. Those metrics reinforce subscription durability and ARR expansion. Read More.

Q4/FY26 results showed continued top-line strength: revenue roughly $1.31B (+~23% YoY) and management highlighted record milestones (ending ARR ~$5.25B and ~$1.01B net new ARR). The company reported adjusted EPS that topped consensus by a small margin. Those metrics reinforce subscription durability and ARR expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell?side shops updated coverage ahead of results (including upgrades/overweight calls and new coverage from Wells Fargo and Piper Sandler), which supports constructive analyst sentiment and helped intraday buying. Read More.

Multiple sell?side shops updated coverage ahead of results (including upgrades/overweight calls and new coverage from Wells Fargo and Piper Sandler), which supports constructive analyst sentiment and helped intraday buying. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options-implied volatility signaled a large expected post?earnings move (~8% swing), so price action may continue to be choppy even with a beat. Traders should expect elevated volatility around the release. Read More.

Options-implied volatility signaled a large expected post?earnings move (~8% swing), so price action may continue to be choppy even with a beat. Traders should expect elevated volatility around the release. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage and data aggregators emphasize different accounting views (adjusted vs. GAAP): while non?GAAP metrics looked solid, at least one third?party summary highlighted weaker GAAP operating results and a year?over?year EPS decline on a GAAP basis — important for interpreting headline beats. Read More.

Some coverage and data aggregators emphasize different accounting views (adjusted vs. GAAP): while non?GAAP metrics looked solid, at least one third?party summary highlighted weaker GAAP operating results and a year?over?year EPS decline on a GAAP basis — important for interpreting headline beats. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing market concerns about AI?driven disruption to cybersecurity incumbents have pressured CRWD shares in recent weeks; investors remain sensitive to any guidance that slows or fails to reaccelerate growth. Geopolitical risk and broader tech weakness also weighed on sentiment into the print. Read More.

Ongoing market concerns about AI?driven disruption to cybersecurity incumbents have pressured CRWD shares in recent weeks; investors remain sensitive to any guidance that slows or fails to reaccelerate growth. Geopolitical risk and broader tech weakness also weighed on sentiment into the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quiver/third?party data flagged heavy insider selling and notable institutional trimming in recent quarters — a potential governance/positioning signal that can add selling pressure if macro or guidance disappoints. Read More.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Articles

