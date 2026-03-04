Mcdonald Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.5% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Amgen by 893.3% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $377.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.17. The firm has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.
Key Stories Impacting Amgen
Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amgen hit an annual high within a Nasdaq-100 index rally, highlighting strong recent price momentum and renewed investor interest that can support upside if broader tech/healthcare flows continue. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Hits Annual High Within The Nasdaq 100 Index Rally
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer named AMGN among top momentum stocks, which can attract short-term inflows from momentum- and quant-driven funds. AAPL, AA, BKR, and AMGN are among the top stocks for momentum, says Oppenheimer
- Positive Sentiment: Industry market research points to long-term growth in asthma and biologics markets — an expanding opportunity set for Amgen’s respiratory and biologics franchises if its pipeline and commercialization execute. 7MM Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Report 2022-2036
- Neutral Sentiment: Amgen presented at the TD Cowen healthcare conference (transcript available) — such presentations can update investors on commercial performance and pipeline timing but typically move stock only when new guidance or surprises appear. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Presents at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces from Zacks and Yahoo signal increased retail/institutional attention — visibility that can amplify both rallies and pullbacks depending on order flow. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries in the feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” data — this looks like a data error and should not be treated as meaningful evidence of rising short pressure without corroboration from an official short-interest report. (Monitor official short-interest filings for clarity.)
- Negative Sentiment: Sanofi received an orphan-drug designation for Wayrilz in IgG4-related disease in Japan — a regulatory win for a competitor that could create niche competition in specific indications and modestly pressure expectations where overlap exists. Sanofi’s Wayrilz Gets Orphan Drug Tag for IgG4-Related Disease in Japan
- Negative Sentiment: After reaching an annual high, the stock’s pullback looks consistent with profit-taking and sector rotation; that technical unwind can outweigh near-term fundamental positives if macro sentiment turns risk-off.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.76.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.
Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.
Further Reading
