Mcdonald Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.5% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Amgen by 893.3% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $377.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.17. The firm has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.76.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

