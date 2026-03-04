William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 155,126 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. $GDEN

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,126 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Golden Entertainment worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $763.99 million, a PE ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.41. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

About Golden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc is a diversified gaming and hospitality company that operates in the casino, tavern-casino and slot route markets. The company’s core activities encompass the ownership and management of full-service resort casinos, a portfolio of branded neighborhood tavern-casinos and a large slot distribution network. Headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada, Golden Entertainment serves leisure and local gaming customers across multiple Western U.S. markets.

In its casino and tavern-casino segment, Golden Entertainment owns and operates properties such as Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, along with a collection of PT’s branded venues throughout Southern Nevada.

See Also

