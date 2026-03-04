Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Director Stephen Rohde Sells 9,335 Shares

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Rohde sold 9,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $175,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Slide Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of SLDE opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.90.
Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.01 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on SLDE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Slide Insurance by 3,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period.
About Slide Insurance
Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Slide Insurance
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for Slide Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slide Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.