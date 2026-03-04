Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Director Stephen Rohde Sells 9,335 Shares

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Rohde sold 9,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $175,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Slide Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of SLDE opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.01 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SLDE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Slide Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Slide Insurance by 3,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

About Slide Insurance

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

