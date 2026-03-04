Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 3,778 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $183.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.72.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

