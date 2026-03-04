ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) COO Christopher Homer Sells 69,741 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Homer sold 69,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $266,410.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,274,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,140.92. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Stock Down 23.4%

ThredUp stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ThredUp from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on ThredUp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,530,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,120,000 after buying an additional 616,052 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ThredUp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ThredUp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,825,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 509,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ThredUp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 598,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 27.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,740,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 584,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting ThredUp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company-level guidance and growth targets: ThredUp updated FY?2026 revenue guidance to $349M–$355M (above consensus ~$344.8M) and Q1?2026 revenue guidance to $79.5M–$80.5M (roughly in line with consensus), and outlined a 13% revenue growth target for 2026—signals of continued top?line momentum. Company Results/Guidance

Company-level guidance and growth targets: ThredUp updated FY?2026 revenue guidance to $349M–$355M (above consensus ~$344.8M) and Q1?2026 revenue guidance to $79.5M–$80.5M (roughly in line with consensus), and outlined a 13% revenue growth target for 2026—signals of continued top?line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results mostly solid: Revenue $79.7M (+18% YoY) beat estimates by ~$1M; gross profit and active buyer growth (record 1.65M, +30% YoY) improved; the company reported positive annual total cash flows (~$3.1M) and a stronger cash position—fundamentals that support longer?term recovery. Earnings Press Release

Q4 results mostly solid: Revenue $79.7M (+18% YoY) beat estimates by ~$1M; gross profit and active buyer growth (record 1.65M, +30% YoY) improved; the company reported positive annual total cash flows (~$3.1M) and a stronger cash position—fundamentals that support longer?term recovery. Positive Sentiment: Strategic progress: Management highlights advancement in premium supply and AI?driven personalization to lift unit economics and buyer engagement—potentially higher margin/loyalty benefits over time. Growth/Strategy Article

Strategic progress: Management highlights advancement in premium supply and AI?driven personalization to lift unit economics and buyer engagement—potentially higher margin/loyalty benefits over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts cut price targets but kept bullish ratings: Wells Fargo lowered its PT from $13 to $10 (still “overweight”) and Telsey cut its PT from $12 to $9 (still “outperform”). Lower PTs reduce perceived upside even though ratings remain positive. Wells Fargo / Benzinga Telsey / Finviz

Analysts cut price targets but kept bullish ratings: Wells Fargo lowered its PT from $13 to $10 (still “overweight”) and Telsey cut its PT from $12 to $9 (still “outperform”). Lower PTs reduce perceived upside even though ratings remain positive. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and short?term selling: Shares weakened after the print despite the beat—news coverage notes the stock declined on earnings, suggesting profit?taking or valuation concerns. Yahoo: Stock Decline

Market reaction and short?term selling: Shares weakened after the print despite the beat—news coverage notes the stock declined on earnings, suggesting profit?taking or valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed insider activity: Filings show substantial insider sales (including large CEO sales) in recent months—can pressure sentiment and raise governance/conviction questions for some investors. QuiverQuant: Insider Activity

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp’s in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.

In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.

