FY2030 Earnings Forecast for CMPS Issued By HC Wainwright

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for Compass Pathways in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will earn $6.46 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compass Pathways from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price target on Compass Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Compass Pathways to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Compass Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Pathways stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Compass Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $667.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Pathways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Compass Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compass Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Compass Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Pathways Company Profile

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

