iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at JonesTrading

JonesTrading upgraded shares of iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised iBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

iBio Price Performance

IBIO stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $92.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.18. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever.

