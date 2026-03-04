iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at JonesTrading

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2026

JonesTrading upgraded shares of iBio (NASDAQ:IBIOFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised iBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBIO

iBio Price Performance

IBIO stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $92.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.18. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.