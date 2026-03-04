Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Hold Rating

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TENB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Tenable alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Tenable Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 0.67. Tenable has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.79 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,216.50. This trade represents a 30.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $2,854,300.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 10.7% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 40.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.