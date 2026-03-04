Griffith & Werner Inc. Takes $990,000 Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $601.58 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.03.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco executive highlights innovation tailwinds for QQQ’s tech-heavy holdings, reinforcing the long-term growth narrative that supports the ETF. Invesco QQQ Sponsor Spotlight
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/ETF commentary suggests a possible rebound in software stocks and related ETFs, which would benefit QQQ given its concentration in large-cap tech and software names. Use These ETFs for a Possible Software Stock Rebound
- Neutral Sentiment: New pre-market U.S. options trading by Longbridge could broaden access and pre-market liquidity for major U.S. ETFs, including QQQ, but impact is uncertain near term. Longbridge Securities Launches the World’s First Pre-Market U.S. Options Trading
- Negative Sentiment: Broad-market ETFs slid after midday weakness, putting pressure on major passive tech benchmarks like QQQ as investors rotated or reduced risk exposure. Exchange-Traded Funds Fall as US Equities Drop After Midday
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-market updates and ETF trackers flagged outsized pre-market declines for QQQ in recent sessions, signaling early selling pressure that carried into the day. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/3/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and commentary on an elevated risk scenario are prompting rotation into energy and safe-haven assets, which can weigh on growth- and tech-heavy ETFs such as QQQ. Iran Conflict And Potential Equity Market Impact
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
