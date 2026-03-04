NZS Capital LLC Purchases 268,328 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

NZS Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,328 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Global-e Online worth $33,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 1,688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 123,558 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 172,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Price Performance
GLBE opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54 and a beta of 1.24.
Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.
Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.
