Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Insider R. Scott Ramsey Sells 8,017 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $1,865,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of THC stock opened at $242.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average is $201.09. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $243.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,490,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,484,000 after acquiring an additional 119,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,642,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,804,000 after purchasing an additional 494,581 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,419,000 after purchasing an additional 380,116 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,119,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,020,000 after purchasing an additional 157,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.