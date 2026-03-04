Spheria Emerging Companies Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SEC)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 15th.
The company has a market cap of $158.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66.
